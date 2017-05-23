Police: Teen assaults officer during traffic stop; dagger, drugs and alcohol found in car

BOARDMAN, Ohio — A Poland teen faces charges after police found marijuana, a dagger and a half-full bottle of Mad Dog in her car after she allegedly tried to kick an officer.

Anelisa Vitucci, 19, was arrested Monday after a traffic stop.

WKBN reports that she was stopped after going through a red light. Police say she was confused about where she was going and that her car smelled like marijuana.

Vitucci then allegedly said she wouldn’t get out of her car until her attorney arrived, rolled up her windows, locked the doors and began using her phone.

After the officer said she would be arrested if she didn’t get out, she again said she was waiting for her attorney. The officer then stuck his arm through the window to open the door, but she allegedly then rolled it up, trapping his arm inside.

The officer was able to open the door and grab her arm, when she attempted to kick him in the groin.

She now faces charges of assault, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, illegal conveyance of weapons, offenses involving under age persons and carrying concealed weapons.

Read more here.