Police searching for missing Stark County 4-year-old believed to have been kidnapped by mother

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — Police in Perry Township, Stark County, are looking for a missing 4-year-old.

They believe her mom, who does not have custody of her, kidnapped her.

They are looking for Amiri Beasley, who was reportedly taken at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police say Amiri is autistic and legally blind. They ask the community and surrounding areas to be on the lookout for the child and the suspect’s vehicle, which is a black Chevy Equinox, with possible plate #: FKC4921

If you have any information, you’re asked to please call the Perry Township Police Department at 330-478-5121.