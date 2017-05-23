Officials to hold press conference regarding Akron house fire that killed 7 people
AKRON — State and local officials will hold an afternoon press conference regarding the Akron house fire that killed seven people.
The news conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. to give an update on the fire that happened on Monday, May 15 on Fultz Road in Akron.
Killed in the fire were Dennis Huggins, 35; Angela Boggs, 37; Jared Boggs, 14; Daisia Huggins; 6; Kyle Huggins, 5; Alivia Huggins, 3; and Cameron Huggins, 16 months.
A memorial service will be held Saturday to remember the seven victims.
