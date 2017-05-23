× May 23, 2017

Little Birdie Wine Nest

We kicked off the show with a visit to a new wine shop in Parma called Little Birdie Wine Nest. Click here to watch the piece. Little Birdie Wine Nest is hosting a Diamonds and Champagne event Saturday June 24th. The shop is located on Broadview Road in Parma.

www.littlebirdiewinenest.com

Exploring the Stroke Mobile

The Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Marc Gillinov walked us through the stroke mobile. It’s a lifesaving unit that essentially brings the hospital to a patient. The most common warning signs of stroke are: weakness, trouble walking or talking, double vision and headaches.

my.clevelandclinic.org

Vacation Savings to Aruba

The Canary Travel Deal of the week will save you money on a trip to Aruba! Book by May 26th and you can save up to $200. There are low deposits if you plan a trip 60 days in advance. For more information call Canary Travel – 216.252.1000

www.CanaryTravel.com

Wrap It Up Food Truck

David stepped into Wrap It Up Food Truck to sample their best sellers. You must try the tater tots! Wrap it up will be at Walnut Wednesday next week (5/31) from 11a-1:30p in downtown Cleveland. To find their other planned stops, click here.

www.wrapitupfoodtruck.com

Barbecue Bloating (and more)

Dr. Maya Merheb from Digestive Disease Consultants discussed the side effects of that big holiday barbecue! For some, it could lead to trouble with acid reflux, bloating, indigestion and more.

www.MyGiDocs.com

Bike Spark

Looking for something to do next weekend? Hop on your bike and join BikeSpark. It’s Sunday June 4th, starting at Brandwine Ski Resort. There will be 70, 30 and 15 mile routes. Click here to register.

www.bikesparkneo.com