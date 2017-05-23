Live: Attorney in Aliza Sherman case to be sentenced on charges including providing false information



CLEVELAND – The attorney who represented Aliza Sherman is expected to be sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to several charges earlier this month.

Attorney Gregory Moore pleaded guilty to one count of falsification for providing false information to investigators on the day Sherman was killed.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of inducing panic in connection with bomb threats to local courts in 2012.

Moore was an associate of the downtown Cleveland law firm of Stafford & Stafford, which specializes in domestic relations work. He was also representing Aliza Sherman when she was killed.

Sherman, a nurse at the Cleveland Clinic, was in the middle of a divorce at the time of her death. In January 2016, Moore was indicted on several charges, including tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and forgery.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said Moore was not prepared for the divorce trial, which was scheduled to begin the day after the homicide. Investigators also said he made false statements to detectives about his whereabouts that day.

A month after Sherman was stabbed to death, the Cleveland Division of Police released surveillance video of a person of interest. The suspect is dressed in black and was seen fleeing near East 13th Street.

No one has been charged with Sherman’s murder.

A $100,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with tips is urged to call Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

