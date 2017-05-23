Join us for FOX 8 FOX Trot 2017: Register to support The Dawson Foundation

CLEVELAND -- It's time to get out those running shoes again; the 2017 FOX 8 FOX Trot is just 3 months away.
We will be running for The Dawson Foundation, a foundation our own Wayne Dawson started with his brother. The foundation provides scholarships for Northeast Ohio students.
Presented by your Northern Ohio Honda dealers, please join us on Sunday, August 27 for the 5K run and 1-mile walk at Rock Hall Plaza.
Everyone who participates will receive a shirt, discount Rock Hall ticket and a finisher medal.
Registration in May is $25, June-July is $30 and in August, it's $35.
41.499320 -81.694361