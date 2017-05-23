Join us for FOX 8 FOX Trot 2017: Register to support The Dawson Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It's time to get out those running shoes again; the 2017 FOX 8 FOX Trot is just 3 months away.

We will be running for The Dawson Foundation, a foundation our own Wayne Dawson started with his brother. The foundation provides scholarships for Northeast Ohio students.

**REGISTER, HERE**

Presented by your Northern Ohio Honda dealers, please join us on Sunday, August 27 for the 5K run and 1-mile walk at Rock Hall Plaza.

Everyone who participates will receive a shirt, discount Rock Hall ticket and a finisher medal.

Registration in May is $25, June-July is $30 and in August, it's $35.

**Click the link, above, to register**

Join us AUG. 27 for the #Fox8FoxTrot to support THE DAWSON FOUNDATION, providing scholarships for NE Ohio students. https://t.co/cp5Mukmz2Y pic.twitter.com/6VHe58Xw4E — FOX 8 Fox Trot (@Fox8FoxTrot) May 23, 2017

Stay tuned for more information...