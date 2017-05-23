J.R. Smith’s daughter Dakota heads home after spending months in hospital

It’s an incredible day for Cavaliers shooting guard, J.R. Smith: His daughter, Dakota, who was born five months early, went home from the hospital today.

“We walked in together, we walked out together,” Smith said in an Instagram post. Adding a special thank you to the NICU nurses of Hillcrest Hospital, Smith said, “You all are truly the world’s greatest!”

Back in January, Smith and his wife, Jewel, announced the birth of Dakota, who weighed just one pound at the time of her premature birth.

Since then, she’s made stunning strides in her recovery.

Smith has been active with posting updates on Dakota’s condition on social media, including sharing a picture of himself holding his precious daughter for the first time.

From all of us at FOX 8, best of luck to the Smith family as they welcome little Dakota into her home!