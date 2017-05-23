Holmes County family wants very special tree spared from road project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINESBURG,Ohio - A road improvement project in northeast Ohio's Amish country is raising one family's concerns about a very special tree.

The Yoder family tells Fox 8's Jack Shea that the tree played a large part in the life of their daughter - who lost her battle with cystic fibrosis at age 13. The tree, along with others in the city, was decorated with pink ribbons in Eva's memory.

Later, the tree was draped in yellow ribbons when their son Zachary left to serve with the Army in Afghanistan, earning a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.

And now the tree watches as their third child, Christian, waits for a lung and liver transplant as he fights his own battle against cystic fibrosis.

The Yoders were recently notified that as part of a road-widening project, the tree that means so much to them may have to be removed.

County engineers have promised that it won't be disturbed.

Watch the full story, above.