Garfield Heights police search for missing grandfather and grandson

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio – Police in the city of Garfield Heights are very concerned about a grandfather who went missing with his 2-year-old grandson on Tuesday.

Henry Fryerson left his home on Oak Street just before 3 p.m. driving a black 2010 Nissan Rogue with the license plate DHG6086. He had his grandson with him.

Mr. Fryerson has dementia. He does not carry a cell phone and police are not sure of where he was going.

Anyone who sees him or his car is asked to call Garfield Heights police at 216-475-1234.