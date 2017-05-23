Downward….goat? Goat yoga arrives in northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMHERST - It's the latest way to Namaste! The goat yoga craze is just days away from launching in the Cleveland area.

"They were so excited," said instructor Tanna Torkelson. "'You're going to do goat yoga?' Everyone's seen it in the internet."

Classes are filling up so fast that additional ones are being planned before the sessions launch Friday.

But beware, it's not for the squeamish.

Torkelson advises anyone interested in taking classes should wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty. The Nigerian Dwarf Goats are not shy, they will jump on you and even nibble on your clothes or mat while taking class.

"I needed a good laugh, I've had a rough month," said Beth White. "My dad passed away, so I needed some things to laugh about. The combination of yoga and little goats, there's nothing better."

Classes will be held at Downs on the Farm in Amherst. The farm is a non-profit geared towards rescuing neglected animals, in addition to providing animal-assisted activities for children and adults with special needs. Specific classes that cater to children with disabilities are being planned for the near future.

"Everybody is of the same that idea of connecting - being received - it's so critical that each human gets that we're worthy of it, we're all worthy of it," said Torkelson.

