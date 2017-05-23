Cleveland Police chase carjacking suspects into Shaker Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Cleveland Police authorized a rare chase early Tuesday morning to help officers catch a group of suspected carjackers.

Cleveland Police said a carjacking happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday at Union and E. 106th Street.

Around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers spotted the car with four or five males inside.

They followed it for a while before getting permission from supervisors to chase the vehicle.

The chase lasted approximately 11 minutes and came to an end in Shaker Heights where the vehicle crashed into a building at Thornton Park. The crash caused minimal damage to the building.

Police said the males inside the vehicle ran from the scene. Police were able to capture three of them.

Shaker Heights Police brought in a K9 to search for the other one or two suspects, but had no luck finding them.

Police believe the suspects were involved in a shooting earlier in the morning where two victims were driven to South Pointe Hospital in Warrensville Heights.

As the Fox 8 I-Team has reported, Cleveland Police chase almost no one since a big pursuit in 2012 turned deadly.

CPDs 4th district chased car-jacking suspects. Car crashed into building Thorton Park in Shaker HTS. 3 out of 5 in custody. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/77rUln1EjD — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) May 23, 2017

Shaker HTS PD & CPD officers using police dog looking for evidence & suspects. Car being towed from earlier chase. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/Gj3Vj3mQ9I — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) May 23, 2017