Cleveland Clinic’s ‘Stroke Mobile’ is ready to treat patients on the spot

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Seconds count when someone is having a stroke and Clevelanders now have an additional tool to help diagnose and treat a stroke even faster.

Cleveland Clinic Hospitals has one of the first 'stroke mobiles' in the country. Think of it as an emergency room on wheels with a CT scanner and staff that can administer TPA on the spot if a stroke is confirmed.

Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer spoke with Dr. Marc Gillinov about the warning signs of a stroke and Dr. Shazam Hussain about what the stroke mobile can do and how its' fast treatment can literally save a life.

