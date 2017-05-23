Cleveland Cavaliers look to keep lead in Eastern Conference Finals

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The Cavaliers and LeBron James hope to recover from a Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Cavs lead the series 2-1. James had just 3 points in the second half and 11 points total in Boston’s win Sunday night.

When asked what the strategy would be for Game 4, LeBron said, “Win.”

Game 5 is Thursday in Boston. If necessary, Game 6 will be back in Cleveland.

