Cleveland Cavaliers look to keep lead in Eastern Conference Finals

CLEVELAND– The Cavaliers and LeBron James hope to recover from a Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Cavs lead the series 2-1. James had just 3 points in the second half and 11 points total in Boston’s win Sunday night.

When asked what the strategy would be for Game 4, LeBron said, “Win.”

Game 5 is Thursday in Boston. If necessary, Game 6 will be back in Cleveland.

