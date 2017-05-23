Cavs taking ‘additional measures’ at Game 4 in light of Manchester bombing

CLEVELAND, Ohio — There will be increased security tonight at the Cleveland Cavaliers game in light of the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

“We are taking some additional appropriate measures,” said Phyllis Salem, Cavs spokesperson.

Further details were not released.

The Cavs will take on the Boston Celtics tonight in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena.

Police said they believe a man carrying explosives acted as a lone attacker and died in the powerful explosion that shook part of the cavernous Manchester Arena as concertgoers streamed out after the American pop star’s last song.

Another 23-year-old man has been arrested in south Manchester in connection to the bombing, police said.

A total of 22 were killed, and more than 50 injured in the blast.

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.

More here.