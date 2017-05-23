Ariana Grande returns home to Florida after Manchester bombing

Ariana Grande arrived home in Florida on Tuesday after a terrorist attack in Manchester, England claimed the lives of 22 people the night before.

The singer was photographed at an airport in Boca Raton with her mother Joan Grande.

In a series of the photos first published by the Daily Mail, Grande is seen walking down the steps of a private plane and embracing her boyfriend, Mac Miller on the tarmac.

The visibly shaken pop star is also seen entering an SUV.

The 23-year-old tweeted a message of support to her fans on Monday after the bombing at Manchester Arena, where at least 59 people were injured from the blast:

“Broken,” Grande tweeted. “From the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

CNN reported earlier on Tuesday that the singer had postponed her “Dangerous Woman” tour, which includes two upcoming concerts this week at London’s O2 Arena. There has been no official statement from her camp or from the tour’s promoters AEG Live on whether those concerts have been canceled.

The outpouring of support from Grande’s fans and fellow celebrities have been tremendous in the wake of Monday’s attack.

Katy Perry tweeted: “Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world.”

While Harry Styles wrote: “I’m heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight. Sending love to everyone involved. H.”

Police have identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the suspected bomber who died in the attack.

