Ariana Grande dancers from Strongsville ‘okay’ after concert blast

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Twin brothers from Strongsville were on stage with Ariana Grande just before the blast that killed at least 22 people and injured nearly 60 others on Monday night in Manchester, England.

Scott and Brian Nicholson are dancers who are on tour with the pop star.

According to Scott’s Facebook page, they attended Strongsville High School.

In his bio, Scott said that he attended the University of Akron to study dance and business.

The men are featured in pictures and videos posted on Ariana Grande’s social media accounts.

In a post on her Facebook page, their mother, Ellen Nicholson responded to a post from a friend asking about her sons.

“Yes they are with her and they are safe but such a devastating event horrible,” she wrote.

Their sister Katie also posted about her brothers.

“Oh this world,” she wrote. “Thank the lord my brothers and the rest of the tour family are okay.”

