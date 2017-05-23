× 4 people arrested, charged in connection with death of 13-year-old in Ashtabula County

ASHTABULA — Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in Ashtabula County on May 11.

According to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office, the following people are charged:

John Bove, Ashtabula, 46, is charged with aggravated murder and kidnapping. He’s in custody in Mercer County, Pennsylvania.

Debra Bove, Ashtabula, 47, is charged with obstructing justice.

Malachi D. Schultz, Ashtabula, 20, and Stanley Wilfong III, Ashtabula, 56, are charged with obstructing justice and tampering with evidence.

Debra Bove, Schultz and Wilfong are all being held in the Ashtabula County Jail.

The prosecutor’s office says further charges may be filed depending upon the results of forensic and laboratory tests of evidence gathered by investigators.

The teen was reported missing on May 9. Her body was found two days later in Saybrook Township.

John Bove was taken into custody following a police chase.

