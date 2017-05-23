× 2017 Memorial Day guide: parades, festivals and more in the CLE

CLEVELAND – Memorial Day honors the men and women who died while serving in the United States’ Armed Forces. It is observed on the last Monday of May.

Memorial Day was first known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years after the Civil War.

Unofficially, it signals the beginning of the summer season, and northeast Ohio has plenty of different ways to spend the long weekend.

Here’s a list of Memorial Day events around Northeast Ohio.

FESTIVALS:

Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off: May 26 to 29 at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds

Blossom Time: May 25 to May 28 in and around downtown Chagrin Falls

Day Out with Thomas (Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad): Friday-Sunday May 26-28, Departs from Boston Mills – Brandywine Ski Resort 7100 Riverview Road, Peninsula

Flats East Bank Taste of Summer: Old River Road,Flats East Bank, Friday, May 26, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday, May 27, noon – 10 p.m., Sunday, May 28, noon – 10 p.m.

Tremont Greek Festival: May 26 to 29, corner of West 14th and Fairfield in Tremont neighborhood of Cleveland

SPECIALS:

Cedar Point Armed Forces Memorial Day Weekend: May 26 to May 29. Any active, retired, or honorably discharged member of the United States Military will receive one free adult admission ticket and may purchase up to six additional tickets for immediate family members at a discount.

Cleveland Indians: special discount for military members and their families. Begins May 26 and runs through the end of the season for select games. Click here to purchase tickets.

Miller Ferry: free passenger ferry passage to veterans and active duty military

Put-in-Bay: many businesses will be offering discounts all weekend. Click here for the details.

PARADES AND CEREMONIES:

Auburn: Sunday, May 28, 9 a.m. parade from New Hope Church to Shady Side Cemetery.

Aurora: Monday, May 29, American Legion Ceremony, 9:30 a.m., Veteran’s Memorial Park. Parade follows at 10 a.m. to Aurora Cemetery

Avon Lake: Monday, May 29, 10 a.m. – noon, Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Bath Township: Monday, May 29, noon, Bath Veterans’ Park

Bay Village: Memorial Day Parade, May 30 at 8:450 a.m. from Huntington Park.

Bedford (for the cities of Bedford, Bedford Heights, Walton Hills, and Oakwood Village): Parade,Monday, May 29th at 10:15 a.m. beginning at Bedford City Hall. Ceremonies will be held at Bedford Public Square on Broadway and conclude at the Bedford Cemetery on Broadway.

Brecksville: Monday, May 29, 10:30 a.m. parade from City Hall to Highland Drive Cemetery

Broadview Heights: Monday, May 29, 2017, starting at 9:00 a.m from The Crossings Shopping Center Broadview Road, just north of Route 82

Brunswick: Monday, May 29, 10 a.m. program followed by parade, Visintainer Middle School

Cleveland, Riverside Cemetery: Monday, May 29, 9:30 a.m.

Cleveland Heights: Monday, May 29, 10:30 am at the Veterans Memorial in Cumberland Park

Copley: Monday, May 29. Parade and ceremonies. Parade from Copley-Fairlawn Middle school, 10 a.m. Ceremony at Copley Veteran’s Cemetery, about 10:20 a.m.

Euclid: Monday, May 29, 7:45 AM – 1:00 PM, Euclid Municipal Center, 585 E. 222nd St. Click here for more details and location specifics

Fairview Park: ceremony, 8 a.m., Fairview Park City Hall, parade 9:00 a.m. from Corrigan Craciun Funeral Home, West 208 Street and Lorain Road

Green: Memorial Day Parade, Ceremony, & Car Show is Monday, May 29, 2017 beginning with a pancake breakfast at Fire Station No. 1; parade steps off from the Green High School at 10:00 a.m.; ceremony immediately following the parade at the Veterans Park; community picnic and car show follows at the John Torok Community Center. Click here for details.

Hudson: American Legion Family Memorial Day Parade will step off at 10:00 am from Milford Rd.

Independence: parade, 9 a.m.

Jackson Township: Field of Honor from May 26 to May 29 at the corner of Fulton Road and Wales Avenue.

Mayfield Village: Sunday, May 28, 1 p.m. Whitehaven Memorial Park

Medina: Friday, May 20, 7:30 p.m., Candlelight Vigil, town square

Mentor: Monday, May 29. Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. from Heinen’s east on Mentor Avenue and north on Hopkins Road to Mentor Cemetery, where ceremony will be held.

Mentor on the Lake: Sunday, May 28, 1 p.m., Rice Elementary School to Mentor Beach Park with ceremony to follow

Lake View Cemetery: Monday, May 29, 10:30 a.m. at the Garfield Memorial

North Ridgeville: Monday, May 29, parade begins at 9:45 AM from the Marc’s parking lot and will end at the Middle School Ranger Stadium with a ceremony to follow at the stadium

Painesville: Monday, May 29, 10 a.m. parade, Riverside Cemetery

Perry: Saturday, May 27, parade at 11 a.m. at Township Hall, followed by Patriots in the Park event at Hartwick Park. Click here for details.

Put-in-Bay: May 27-29, Musket & Carronade demonstrations at Perry’s Victory & International Peace Memorial. Click here for details.

Richmond Heights: Monday, May 29, 10 a.m. Richmond Heights Community Park Veterans Memorial

Shaker Heights: Monday, May 29, Memorial Day Ceremony 9:00 am,City Hall, parade follows along Van Aken Boulevard (in the westbound lane), finishing at Thornton Park

Strongsville: Monday, May 29, 11 a.m. from St. Joseph Church, 12700 Pearl Rd

Suffield Township: Monday, May 29, 2 p.m., Waterloo Road near Town Hall

Westlake: Monday, May 29, 10 a.m. from Sts. Peter & George Coptic Orthodox Curch to Clague Park.

Wickliffe: Monday, May 29, parade steps off at 10:00 a.m., Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and ABB on Euclid Avenue to Wickliffe City Hall, where a memorial ceremony will be held.

Willoughby: Monday, May 29th at 9:30 a.m., Parade starts in downtown Willoughby and travels to Park Ave. to Windsor to the Willoughby Cemetery on Sharpe Ave.

If you have an event you would like listed in this guide, please email the details to tips@fox8.com with the subject line: Memorial Day events.