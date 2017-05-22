× U of A gives update on mascot Zippy costumes: 1 returned, 1 still missing

AKRON, Ohio– The University of Akron on Monday gave an update on its missing mascot Zippy costumes.

The university says someone in the Zippy program, who originally believed he didn’t have one of the costumes, realized on Sunday he forgot to return a costume after performing at an event.

Another Zippy costume remains missing.

Last week, a staffer from the Alumni Association’s event staff contacted university police to report that two Zippy the Mascot kangaroo costumes were missing.

After reaching out to student mascots to see if anyone had them, a report was made.