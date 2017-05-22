× TMZ: Ariana Grande suspends world tour after concert bombing

MANCHESTER, England – Ariana Grande has offically suspended her world tour after a suspected terrorist bombing at the end of a concert in Manchester, England.

TMZ is reporting that she had already canceled her Thursday performance in London, and has now put the entire European tour on hold. She had been scheduled to perform The Dangerous Woman Tour, which began on February 3, 2017, in Arizona, in England, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland and Germany.

She is said to be inconsolable and “in hysterics” after the bombing.

Her manager, Scooter Braun released a statement saying, “We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”

