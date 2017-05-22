Tension over group’s efforts to put Q deal on the ballot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- There was some tension Monday as members of a new coalition dropped off 20,000 signatures to put the Quicken Loans Arena renovation deal on the ballot.

City Council leaders, at first, rejected the signatures, saying they were legally advised not to take them.

That's when there was some aggression; two pastors even put out their arms, telling the city to arrest them.

City says they will not take the signatures. Pastors telling the city to arrest them if they won't take the signatures @fox8news pic.twitter.com/xDtLg1jH00 — Jessica Dill (@JessicaLynnDill) May 22, 2017

A letter from the City of Cleveland Office of the Council stated, "A referendum seeking repeal of Ordinance 305-17 would unconstitutionally impair an already executed and binding contract. Therefore, I do not accept the petition papers for such a referendum."

City council leaders reject the 20,000 signatures @fox8news pic.twitter.com/zNjZGXjYAJ — Jessica Dill (@JessicaLynnDill) May 22, 2017

Eventually, council leaders did take the signatures, but said they aren't sending them to the Board of Elections; instead, they will keep them, and the group will have to go and get an attorney.

In April, Cleveland City Council voted to pass the proposal to renovate.

The project would add a glass enclosure and expand the building.

Funding on the $140 million project would be split among the Cavs, Cuyahoga County and the city.

Read more, here.