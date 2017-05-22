Teen headed to Cedar Point leads officers on high speed chase, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY- What started as a routine traffic stop in Vermilion ended in a high speed chase in Sandusky Saturday night.

"One of our officers observed a car coming from the east at what appeared to be a high rate of speed. He was able to clock that vehicle going 86 in a 70 mph zone," said Chief Chris Hartung with the Vermilion Police Department.

Hartung says 18-year-old Romell Sims, of University Heights, was driving a rental car and refused to pull over.

"Instead, he started to accelerate. It was speeds of, according to the officer’s estimate, about 120 miles per hour and at one point the suspect’s vehicle went onto the berm of the road to pass another car," said Hartung.

Dash cam video from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office shows a deputy use stop sticks to deflate the tires of Sim’s rental car some 20 miles away.

"There were four individuals in the car, ages ranging from 18 to 19. Alcohol in the car, three bags of marijuana, the driver was under suspension as well," said Hartung.

Police say Sims told officers he was just headed to Cedar Point for the day day with his friends.

Instead, he is behind bars in the Lorain County Jail.