Teen accused of killing father agrees to plea deal

WARREN, Ohio– A 15-year-old girl accused of shooting and killing her allegedly abusive father, pleaded “true” to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Bresha Meadows was facing an aggravated murder charge but agreed to the plea deal Monday, the day her trial was set to begin in Trumbull County Juvenile Court.

Judge Pam Rintala sentenced her to a year and a day in the juvenile detention center, and at least six months in an in-treatment facility. She will get credit for the nine months she has already served pending trial. She will also have to serve two years probation.

Dr. Kathleen Heide, PH.D testified prior to sentencing that she believed Bresha Meadows lived in an abusive home.

“The defendant has no prior criminal record,” Heide said. She added there is strong evidence that the teenager’s father was physically abusive toward his wife and that he had a substance abuse problem.

“She lived a life that no child or adult should have to endure,” said Atty. Ian Friedman, the attorney representing Bresha Meadows. “Every adult in her life failed her. This is a good child.”

He said the first time he met the teen she asked him if she could go to her father’s funeral. He said she told him she loved her father but also hated him for what he did to her and her mother.

He stressed his client needs mental health treatment.

The teen was arrested in July, after her mother called 911 to report the shooting death of her husband, Jonathan.

Bresha’s mother, Brandi, said her daughter was her hero and saved her from an abusive marriage. “This young girl was trying to protect her mother,” Friedman said.

Jonathan Meadows sister disagrees with the allegations and told the judge prior to sentencing that her brother was not abusive.

Trumbull County Juvenile Prosecutor Stanley Elkins said the plea was made for the best interest of the child in the case.

