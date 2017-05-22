No limits: meet The University of Mount Union’s international star track athlete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLIANCE, Ohio - The University of Mount Union is rightfully known for their national championship football team.

But there's a student on their track team who has achieved international success.

A.J. Digby is a freshman runner on the university's track team....and has represented the United States at the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. He placed 5th in the world in both his events.

A.J. runs on blades. Both of his legs were amputated when he was a baby.

He has also played football, baseball, hockey and basketball.

And he has succeeded at all of them.

Fox 8's Stephanie Schaefer has his story, above.