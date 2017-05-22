Missing: Marquis Vinson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Marquis Vinson, 15, went missing March 22, 2017. He was last seen in Lorain.

Marquis is 5'11" tall with light brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has a noticeable scar.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dougherty with the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2105.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**