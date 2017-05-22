Medical examiner IDs 5 children who died in Akron house fire; celebration of life set for Saturday

AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the five children killed in a house fire in Akron last week.

Seven people died in the fire.

The office previously said the two adults were Dennis Huggins, 35, and Angela Boggs, 37. The children have now been identified as Jared Boggs, 14; Daisia Huggins, 6; Kyle Huggins, 5; Alivia Huggins, 3; and Cameron Huggins, 16 months.

A memorial service will be held Saturday to remember the seven victims.

The memorial will take place at The Word Church in Akron. Calling hours are set from 11 a.m. to noon, and the service will be held at noon. Pastor R.A. Vernon will preside.

The event, planned by the victims’ families, will be a celebration of their lives.

Firefighters were called to the home on Fultz Street in Akron just before 3 a.m. May 15.

Firefighters believe the fire started at the front of the house. A cause isn’t yet known.

