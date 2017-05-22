× One in custody as police investigate first homicide in Pepper Pike since 1995

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — One person is in custody after a man was shot to death in Pepper Pike early Monday.

It was the first homicide in Pepper Pike since March 28, 1995, according to police.

According to a press release, Pepper Pike police were called to 28799 Fairmount Boulevard at just before 1 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

They found Isaiah Lampkins, 24, on the lawn. He was taken to Hillcrest Hospital where he died.

Police say a suspect from Niles has been taken into custody, and criminal charges are pending.

The investigation involves multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation.

Further details have not yet been released.