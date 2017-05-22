× J.R. Smith says LeBron James needs to be more aggressive in Game 4

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio– Be more aggressive. That’s what Cavs forward J.R. Smith says his teammate and friend, LeBron James, needs to do in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

James kept a low profile Monday, and did not address the media a day after one of the worst postseason games of his career.

He scored just 11 points — zero in the final 16 minutes — as the Cleveland Cavaliers blew a 21-point lead and lost 111-108 to Boston in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Celtics ended the Cavaliers’ 13-game postseason winning streak despite playing without injured star Isaiah Thomas and losing by 44 points in Game 2. Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue called it “a weird game, a weird-feeling game.”

It was an uncharacteristically passive performance by James. He had scored at least 30 points in eight straight playoff games and imposed his will in the first two games.

On Monday, J.R. Smith told reporters James needs to “play like he’s been playing.”

“Play confident. That’s my only thing. People of his stature… you gotta play confident the whole night and play aggressive.. I mean, it’s the Eastern Conference finals. It’s not enough, for him, for what he does, for what he brings. It’s not enough. He knows that. We know that. Just expecting him to be better in Game 4,” Smith said.

Game 4 is Tuesday night in Cleveland.

