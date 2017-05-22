Fox Recipe Box: Grilled Salmon Cobb Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- There are many different kinds of delicious summer salads that get their start on the grill. Stefanie Paganini is a culinary instructor at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking in Chesterland and she shared one of her favorite recipes with Fox 8's Wayne Dawson.

This Grilled Plank Salmon Cobb Salad is one of many recipes Stefanie will be teaching in her upcoming 'Salad on the Grill' class. Click here for more information.

Grilled Salmon Cobb Salad

Serves 8

1 head Romaine lettuce

1-2 Tablespoons olive oil

8 (3oz.) grilled salmon fillets, cooked and sliced

2 cups cherry tomatoes

4 hard boiled eggs

2 ripe Avocados

8 slices cooked bacon

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese

3 Tbsp. chives, minced

Wash, dry and brush Romaine with olive oil. Grill romaine in high heat for 2-3 minutes to get a char. Remove from heat and chop Romaine lettuce and place in a large mixing bowl. Toss with dressing. Arrange lettuce on individual plates.

Cut cherry tomatoes in half. Chop hard boiled eggs. Chop avocado. Crumble bacon.

Arrange remaining ingredients into rows or sections on top of lettuce Garnish with blue cheese and chives.

Creamy Avocado Dressing:

1 ripe Avocado

1 clove Garlic, minced

1/2 Tablespoon Champagne Vinegar

3 Tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt and Pepper to taste

In a food processor add all ingredients and process until smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides a few times. Adjust to taste.

Grilled Plank Salmon

Serves 8

8 (3 oz.) salmon fillets

1 tsp. sea salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1/4 tsp. paprika

1/4 tsp. dry mustard

1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing salmon

4 untreated cedar planks

Preheat the grill to 400°F. Soak cedar planks in water for 10 minutes.

In a small bowl mix the salt, pepper, paprika and dry mustard. Brush the top of the salmon fillets with olive oil. Rub each fillet with the spice mixture.

Place the salmon fillets on the planks. Place planks on the grill and close the grill to create the smoky environment. Cook salmon to internal temperature of 135 degrees F.