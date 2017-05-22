Forecast: dry for now, but showers returning later this week

Posted 10:17 pm, May 22, 2017, by

CLEVELAND - We have one more dry and pleasant day before we see the pattern become cool and unsettled, a tactful word that essentially means that the showers will return.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page. 

The typical late-spring cut-off low pressure system will keep us the coolest on Thursday:

Here is your latest Fox 8 News #8dayforecast.

Download the Fox 8 Weather app it’s free and we can pinpoint your location giving you an accurate hourly forecast. Try it out, you’ll never use a different weather app again!