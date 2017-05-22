LIVE VIDEO: Update on Elyria High School lockdown

​

ELYRIA, Ohio — Elyria High School was placed on lockdown on Monday.

The school district posted the following information on its Facebook page:

“Elyria High School is currently in lockdown. Everyone is safe and emergency personnel are on site. Parents should not go to EHS. Parents can congregate near Mr. Hero. Again, all students are safe. More information will follow.”

Authorities are on scene, conducting a sweep of the building following the report of a threat inside the school.

The school would not go into detail concerning the nature of the threat. They are taking the threat seriously and following procedure.