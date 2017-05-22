Elephant lifts big game hunter with trunk, then crushes him to death

**Warning: The video at the bottom of this page could be considered disturbing**

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Authorities in Zimbabwe say a South African hunter died after being trampled by an elephant.

A wildlife official said Monday that hunter Theunis Botha was with a client near Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park when he “unknowingly” walked into a herd of elephants on Friday.

News24 reports that when three elephants stormed the group, Botha shot at the animals. That’s when a fourth elephant stormed them from the side. She lifted Botha with her trunk, and another hunter shot her. She collapsed and fell on Botha, killing him.

Simukai Nyasha, spokesman for the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, says 51-year-old Botha was on a 10-day, licensed hunt.

Botha is seen in a YouTube video below.

The hunter ran a firm, Theunis Botha Big Game Safaris and Hounds. On the company’s website, Botha is described as a specialist in using hounds to hunt leopards.

Read more here.

