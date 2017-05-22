× Drug deal gone bad resulted in a rare Pepper Pike homicide

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – A drug deal gone wrong resulted in the first homicide in Pepper Pike since 1985.

Pepper Pike police were called to 28799 Fairmount Boulevard at just before 1 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting at a home there.

They found Isaiah Lampkins, 24, on the lawn. He was taken to Hillcrest Hospital where he died.

After their investigation, Pepper Pike police report that Lampkins had gone to the vacant home with Kevin Malone of Orange Village and Da’Jon Carouthers of Cleveland to buy marijuana from Matthew Stecher of Niles. The drug purchase failed when the three tried to rob Stecher. It was in the resulting struggle that Lampkins was shot and killed.

Stecher was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter and trafficking in drugs. His bail was set at $650-thousand.

Malone and Carouthers have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed robbery. Their bail was set at $500-thousand.

Police are still investigating and have declined to release any further details until they have completed that investigation.

41.492831 -81.475077