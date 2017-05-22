Live video: Vigil to remember Midview student killed in crash after prom

GRAFTON, Ohio — A community is coming together to grieve the tragic loss of a beautiful student who was killed over the weekend in a crash after prom.

A vigil will be held at 7 p.m. at Midview High School’s football stadium to remember Lindsey Rotuno, 17. Everyone was asked to bring candles and wear either purple, which was Lindsey’s favorite color, or blue — the school color.

Early Sunday morning, Lindsey was riding with driver Chase Johnson, 18, on the way home from an after-prom party, when the Ohio State Highway Patrol says Johnson crashed into two poles. She was killed; Chase remains hospitalized.

It was an extremely difficult day at school Monday. Coaches and teachers aren’t focusing on the accident which is under investigation; instead, they are focusing on Lindsey’s incredible spirit.

“Goofy in a great way. She was that one that would pick person out sitting by themselves and make them smile or him smile,” said Tom Tomasheski, coach and school board member.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses. Click here for the information.