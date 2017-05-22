British police: 19 dead after blast at Ariana Grande concert; being treated as a terrorist incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - At least 19 people are dead and about 50 injured in a possible terrorist incident Monday at Manchester Arena in England, where pop singer Ariana Grande was performing, Greater Manchester Police said.

"This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise," Manchester police said on Twitter.

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

After the initial incident, police carried out a precautionary controlled explosion nearby but the item turned out to be discarded clothing, not a "suspicious item," Greater Manchester Police said.

Investigators are looking into the possibility of a suicide bombing outside of the arena, according to a Western law enforcement official and a US law enforcement official.

Britain's terrorist threat level has been set at "severe" in recent years indicating an attack is highly likely.

There was mass panic after the explosion at the end of the concert, which was part of Grande's The Dangerous Woman Tour. The singer was not injured, according to a representative.

"We can confirm there was an incident as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show last night. The incident took place outside the venue in a public space. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims," police said on Twitter.

Earlier police had warned people to stay away from Manchester Arena after reports of two loud explosions. The crowd was made up of mainly younger people who had come to see Grande in her first of three scheduled concerts in the UK, on her European and Latin American tour.

Ivo Delgado, a witness, told CNN he heard one explosion as the concert was ending. He said there was smoke in a main corridor outside the arena seating and stage area.

"It was a really big explosion. Everybody started screaming and running," he said.

Delgago said: "There were people on the floor ... There was a lot of confusion."

Social media posts from the scene showed panicked concert goers running down the arena's stairs in an attempt to get away.

British Transport Police told CNN it was in the process of closing some transport in the area.

Video from near the scene showed a caravan of ambulances heading to the arena.

Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn offered support on Twitter. "Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services."

Musicians such as Ed Sheeran, Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry all offered supportive tweets.

Perry tweeted Monday that she is "Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show."

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017

The Dangerous Woman Tour is the third concert tour by Grande to support her third studio album, Dangerous Woman. The tour began on February 3, 2017, in Phoenix, Arizona at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

From Manchester the tour is to move through Europe, including Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland and France, through the summer with stops in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Mexico and on to Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, New Zealand, Australia and more.

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

Video shows scene in Manchester, England, during 'serious incident' after Ariana Grande concert; fatalities reported https://t.co/ACcGukEXc9 pic.twitter.com/cmAv5nvE4q — ABC News (@ABC) May 22, 2017