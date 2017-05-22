Alliance teen speaks about crash that changed his life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON - Three teens are facing a heartbreaking reality after a decision to take an early morning drive almost cost one of their lives.

"When I came out the front door I just assumed anyone in it was dead," said Lisa Reed. "There was a tire up by our bedroom window."

The crash on a Vine and Julie in Lexington Township was so loud Reed and her husband woke up just past midnight Saturday.

"They came through my yard hit that driveway," said Reed. "Flipped over and flipped through the trees a couple more times and landed here."

John "Tre" Williams,16, a star athlete at Alliance High School was in the backseat. He is now paralyzed. Both Tre and his family talked exclusively with Fox 8.

"We're praying you know what they say is it will take a miracle," said Williams' mother Rebecca Young. "I just ask for everyone else to pray for a miracle."

Tre is determined to walk again. His family has created a GoFund Me account to help with medical costs, in addition to planning future fundraisers. Despite what Williams has endured, he says his story is a cautionary tale for teens.

"Just make sure you trust them because you never know what could be going through their mind when they get behind the wheel," said Williams.

The Stark County Sheriff is investigating the crash. Charges are pending against the 19-year-old driver. Drugs or alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.