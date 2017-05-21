Weather: rain moving out, drier air headed in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The showers and storms should be out of here by 2 AM as our cold front moves out. Behind it…cooler and drier air. Lows expected to drop in the 50’s.

Did you notice the humidity sky-rocket Sunday afternoon? Good news drier air will work in behind the front that we’re back to more comfortable conditions Monday. Clouds will linger out east during the morning, then full sunshine returns in the afternoon. Temperatures will be at or a little below average (71). We have a couple of dry days before our next round of rain arrives on Wednesday.

