The Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon is underway; Here’s a list of road closures…

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon is underway.

The marathon, half marathon and 10K began at 7 a.m. at Quicken Loans Arena.

There’s a new route this year.

The new marathon route started at Quicken Loans Arena and will end in Public Square. The change is meant to help athletes enjoy more views of downtown, Lake Erie and other spots in Cleveland.

Plus, it’s flatter and faster.

Each year, nearly 15,000 runners take part in the race. Thousands of spectators cheer participants along throughout their neighborhoods.

41.499320 -81.694361