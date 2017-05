Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: Stow police confirm at 11:20 p.m. that Jeremiah Tobias was found safe.

STOW, Ohio - Jeremiah left his home on Echo Valley Drive on foot on Sunday. He is 4'9" tall, weighs about 70 pounds and has black-rimmed glasses.

He may be wearing a pair of pajama pants.

If anyone has seen Jeremiah, please call the Stow Police Department at 330-689-5700.