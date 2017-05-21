Stars on the court…and in the stands: celebs on hand for Cavs-Celtics Game 3

CLEVELAND – The Cavs came home to Cleveland for Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, and they brought some courtside star power with them.

CLEVELAND, OH – MAY 21: Comedians Amy Schumer and Dave Chappelle attend Game Three of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Comedians Amy Schumer – who was joined by LeBron James in her movie Trainwreck – and Dave Chappelle were on hand.

John Oates, of Hall & Oates, was also in the crowd, after performing at the Q Saturday evening, along with Tears for Fears.

 

The Cleveland Browns were well represented with Joe Haden and Corey Coleman on hand.

And the Browns newest members, David Njoku, Miles Garrett and Jabrill Peppers, joined the legendary Jim Brown on the sidelines.

Another fan favorite, getting a huge cheer from the crowd, was Shaquille O’Neal.

 

Oh yeah, and these guys…..they might have showed up too.

