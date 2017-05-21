Mom warning parents after sunscreen sends 14-month-old to the emergency room

CANADA — A mother is warning other parents after she says her 14-month-old daughter suffered second degree burns after using an aerosol sunscreen.

Today reports that Rebecca Cannon, 32, had taken her daughter, Kyla, out to play on an overcast day about two weeks ago. She said she sprayed Banana Boats Kids Sunscreen Spray SPF and applied it to her daughter’s face.

She said she also put a hat on her daughter, who was covered for most of the day.

Not long after, she said her daughter’s face started becoming swollen and red. The next morning, she took her to the emergency room.

After the burns kept getting worse, a dermatologist finally diagnosed her with a caustic chemical burn from something in the sunscreen.

Kyla is now “healing up great so far,” said Cannon, and the swelling has gone down.

Cannon said Banana Boat offered a refund and said it would test the sunscreen, which is also being independently tested.

Banana Boat and its parent company Edgewell Personal Care Company issued the following statement to Today:

“All Banana Boat products undergo rigorous testing to ensure they are appropriately labeled and meet all relevant health regulations, including SPF tests. All Banana Boat sunscreens also fall within a neutral PH range, which means they are safe for human skin, topical use, and cannot cause chemical burns, which are sometimes mistakenly linked to personal care products or confused with sunburns, or tissue damage.”

A doctor told Today that the burn could have been an “irritant reaction” rather than an ingredient specifically used in the sunscreen. Dr. Adam Friedman also recommended parents use mineral block sunscreens on children until they are at least four years of age.

