Man fires shots at police when they try to stop attempted robbery; no one injured

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man faces charges after two officers say he fired shots at them when they spotted an attempted robbery.

According to Cleveland police, it happened at just before midnight Saturday in the East 116th Street and Benham Avenue.

Officers were in an undercover vehicle when they saw two men robbing and kicking another man. They approached, and the suspects began to run.

One of the suspects turned and fired shots at the officers, and one of the officers returned fire. No one was injured, and the cruiser also wasn’t hit.

The shooter was arrested a short time later.

Curtis Dunnings, 26, faces several charges including felonious assault on a police officer.

The incident is still under investigation.