Forecast: cold front brings line of showers, storms this evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A nice break from the rain for now.

We anticipate a line of showers and storms to move through this evening with a cold front. We are in the "Marginal Risk" area for severe storms. That means there is a small chance that a storm could turn severe, if that happens, damaging wind gusts would be the threat.

The rain should be out of here by midnight, followed by cooler and drier air tonight. Lows expected to drop in the 50’s.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

Did you notice the humidity sky-rocket this afternoon? Good news: drier air will work in behind the front that we’re back to more comfortable conditions Monday. Sunshine returns with temperatures a little below average. We have a couple of dry days before our next round of rain arrives on Wednesday.

Here is your latest Fox 8 News #8dayforecast.

Download the Fox 8 Weather app it’s free and we can pinpoint your location giving you an accurate hourly forecast. Try it out, you’ll never use a different weather app again!