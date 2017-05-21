Drug use suspected in crash that killed 17-year-old girl

EATON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Eaton Township early Sunday.

It happened at just after 3 a.m.

Chase Elliot Johnson, 18, of Grafton, was driving a gold 2004 Saturn Ion west on state Route 82, when he entered the grassy median at the intersection of state Route 57, hitting two utility poles. His car then came to rest in the median.

Lindsey Mae Rotuno, 17, of Grafton was a passenger in the vehicle.

Johnson was wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash and received incapacitating injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

Rotuno was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash and received fatal injuries.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. Drug use by Johnson is suspected as a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.