CLE Fan Fest! Scene outside The Q as exciting as the game inside

CLEVELAND--The fans are die-hard and giving the CAVS all of the support as they take on the Boston Celtics, Sunday. The scene outside of the Q, full of excitement.

"The sweep is coming right now we're just putting it in the dustpan, but the sweep is coming, and whoever they face, they're in trouble, too," said Dennis Hairston, who calls himself the 'Fan Man'.

Hairston walked outside of The Q with a cape and crown on, entertaining the fans.

"I'm the Fan Man."

Fan Fest certainly lived up to its name.

"It's nice everybody should be out here, Go CAVS," said fan, Sujeli Rosario.

You could not go wrong at this fan fest: there were bands, food trucks, and a chance to shoot some hoops outside.

Even people wearing green were impressed.

"I'm loving it, I'm loving it, I'm loving it so far," said one Celtics fan.

