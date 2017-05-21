× Cavaliers look to take three straight in Eastern Conference Finals

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers hope to win their 14th straight playoff game as they take on the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tipoff is 8:30 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena. Cleveland leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.

A victory Sunday night would set the NBA record for consecutive playoff wins.

Boston will be without leading scorer Isaiah Thomas, who aggravated a right hip injury and came out early during Game 2.

The Cavs dominated the Celtics Friday night, 130-86. They led by a record 41 points at the half. LeBron James scored 30 while Kyrie Irving had 23 and Kevin Love had 21.

Game 4 is Tuesday night at the Q. If necessary, Game 5 will be in Boston on Thursday.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here