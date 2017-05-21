A community mourns: vigil planned for Midview student killed in crash after prom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EATON TOWNSHIP - Prom is supposed to be one of the highlights of high school but for teens in one community it turned into a tragic night they will never forget.

Early Sunday morning Lindsey Rotuno, 17, was killed in a crash. She was riding with driver Chase Johnson, 18, on the way home from an after-prom party. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Johnson crashed into two poles at the intersection of State Routes 82 and 57 around 3 a.m.

"It's always devastating to hear about a young person losing their life especially in a tragedy like this," said Ohio State Highway Patrolman Sgt. Tim Hoffman.

Ohio State Highway Patrol tells Fox 8 drug use is suspected by Johnson as a factor in the crash. Johnson is recovering at the hospital. Troopers say Rotuno was not wearing a seatbelt.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Rotuno at Midview High School Monday night at 7 p.m. The community is encouraged to bring candles to grieve this tragedy.

Counselors and crisis teams are expected to join in order to help the community through this tragedy.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses. Click here for the information.

