Vigil to be held to remember the 7 victims of Akron house fire

AKRON–People are expected to gather in front of the Fultz Street home where seven people passed away after a fire early Monday morning.

The vigil will pay tribute to the lives of the victims beginning at 7:30 PM.

***Fox 8 will be streaming the vigil live, right here as well as on our Facebook page.***

The Summit County medical examiner’s office said Dennis Huggins, 35, and Angela Boggs, 38, died in the fire.

The remaining five victims, children who range in age from 14 to one, will be identified through DNA testing, which will take some time to complete.

Saturday afternoon, several people, including family members from Indianapolis, had already stopped by the home to say prayers and add to a makeshift memorial of balloons, flowers, and stuffed animals.

Firefighters believe the fire started at the front of the house. A cause isn’t yet known.

More stories on the deadly house fire here