Video: Wayward humpback whale stuck in California harbor

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A humpback whale swam into a Southern California harbor and got stuck there, drawing spectators and news helicopters as boat crews try to guide it out to the open water.

#Breaking Whale in the #VenturaHarbor Harbor Patrol on scene to help the Whale. pic.twitter.com/cposTwrIcr — Somitra Butalia (@SomitraButalia) May 21, 2017

Ventura Harbor Patrol officials say the whale was spotted Saturday afternoon and has been swimming back and forth in the harbor.

A wildlife expert said the approximately 40-foot-long whale appeared to be a healthy juvenile. Jen Levine, the stranding operations and animal care manager for the Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute, says rescuers plan to use a hydrophone that plays underwater whale sounds to guide the whale out of the harbor.

The Coast Guard, the National Parks Service and local authorities are involved in the effort.