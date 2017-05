AKRON, Ohio – The University of Akron wants their mascot back.

On Thursday, a staffer from the Alumni Association’s event staff contacted university police to report that two Zippy the Mascot kangaroo costumes were missing.

The staffer noticed they were where they should have been and contacted all of the school’s student mascots. When none of them had the costumes, a report was made to the police.

Zippy costumes do not come cheap: their cost is $2,500 each.